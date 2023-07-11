MOREHEAD CITY - Residents are in for an evening of entertainment and charitable giving as Elks Lodge No. 1710 announces its upcoming charity fundraiser.
The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge is located at 400 Miller Farm Road just off Gloria Dawn Road in Morehead City.
The free event will take place from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 and will feature live music from Motherload and Velvet Allstars.
Included in the festivities will be a military show paying homage to veterans and a Jeep show showcasing rugged vehicles.
Guests can also partake in raffles and various activities throughout the evening.
For those with an appetite, food options such as hot dogs, tacos, corn on the cob, chips, beer, wine, soda and water will be available for purchase.
Outside alcohol will not be permitted on the premises.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will be directed toward supporting local veterans, shelters, homeless individuals and those in need within the community.
