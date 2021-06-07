Crystal Coast waterkeeper Larry Baldwin takes new position with alliance

MOREHEAD CITY — A long-standing local environmental advocate moved on Friday to a new position and new mission with the Waterkeeper Alliance.
Coastal Carolina Riverwatch’s Crystal Coast waterkeeper Larry Baldwin stepped down Friday to join the international Waterkeeper Alliance’s North Carolina Pure Farms, Pure Waters team. Mr. Baldwin said in an email Thursday that after six years as waterkeeper, he’ll be joining the international organization’s team as its concentrated animal feeding operation, or CAFO, coordinator.
“It’s bittersweet to be stepping down as the Crystal Coast Waterkeeper,” Mr. Baldwin said. “I’ve met and worked alongside some amazing people in Carteret and Onslow Counties. I plan to stay connected to the coastal waters of North Carolina.”
Mr. Baldwin said he decided to take the position with the Waterkeeper Alliance after the last CAFO coordinator left the alliance.
“I felt a real need for the work the North Carolina Riverkeepers are doing in regard to CAFOs to be continued,” he said. “I’ve been working on CAFO issues (both hogs and poultry) since 2002, and this gives me an opportunity to jump back into this issue with both feet.”
He will be based out of New Bern, but Mr. Baldwin said his new position will require travel across the state to coordinate the efforts of all the state’s riverkeepers.
“I will miss the people, the landscape and the waters of eastern North Carolina, and particularly the Crystal Coast, which for met includes the coasts of Carteret and Onslow counties,” he said. “The good thing is I’m not going far.”
One major accomplishment that stands out in Mr. Baldwin’s memory is his role in opposing seismic testing and offshore drilling. He said the issue is “one of such great importance.”
“Working with some amazing people and organizations up and down our coast to stop the plan to drill was an awesome experience,” he said. “I love the Crystal Coast and all of the coasts of eastern North Carolina, as well as the sounds and rivers. It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever had the privilege of working to protect.”
Although Mr. Baldwin is moving to a new position, his job will be similar to the work he’s already done.
“There’s some concern from many of the fishermen, both commercial and recreational, about the impacts of the hog and poultry CAFOs on the water quality of our fisheries, so I plan for that to be a focus of my work,” he said. “We have to protect our fisheries.”
Two officials with Coastal Carolina Riverwatch expressed their thanks for Mr. Baldwin’s years of service in an email Thursday to the News-Times. CCRW board President Rick Kearney said the organization “deeply appreciates the contributions Larry Baldwin has made to this organization and to clean waters in our coastal river, sounds and ocean.”
Waterkeeper Emeritus Tom Mattison echoed Mr. Kearney’s statement.
“Larry will be missed,” Mr. Mattison said, “for he did a wonderful job helping CCRW and the coast keep our waters clean.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
