CEDAR POINT — The Cedar Point Planning Board will take up a proposed planned unit development ordinance amendment for a new building for Carteret Health Care, among other items, when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will be conducted on Zoom, and those interested may join by going to us02web.zoom.us/j/82426757497?pwd=aE96d1lNM2lVL3ZqeHV6UmpiZ3F0QT09 or to zoom.us/join and entering meeting ID 824-2675-7497 and password 062312.
The request from CHC is to amend the planned unit development (PUD) ordinance and eventually rezone property off Highway 24, in the Magen’s Bay subdivision, for commercial use.
In his memo to the board, Town Manager David Rief said the proposed uses include a medical clinic, medical offices, diagnostic lab and imaging.
“All of these uses,” he said, “are permitted in the B-1 (general business) Zone either by right, or by a special-use permit. Since the underlying zoning of the property is B-1, the applicant has already submitted a Special-Use Permit application which will be reviewed by the Board of Commissioners at their January work session.”
The reason for the planning board review, Mr. Rief said, “is that … all of the parcels … were designated for development as multi-family housing.
“Three of those six parcels were developed with multi-family housing as approved by the PUD. However, due to market changes, the owners have been unable to sell the remaining three parcels for multi-family development.”
According to the application, the hospital, which is based at its Morehead City campus, has an option to buy the property and wants to construct a three-story, 30,000-square-foot building.
“At this phase of review, your recommendation is limited to whether the town should allow an amendment to the PUD to allow the rear lots to be used in a commercial nature other than multi-family housing, and to allow a reduction in the required open space for these same lots,” Mr. Rief wrote in his memo to the planning board.
If the PUD amendment and special-use permit are approved by town commissioners, CHC would still have to demonstrate compliance with the town’s ordinances through the commercial site plan review process.
Another item on the agenda is a rezoning request from Kay Guthrie Floyd for conditional light industrial warehouse zoning of property adjacent to Cedar Point Villas off Highway 24. The property is currently zoned residential.
In her application, Ms. Floyd states the property has been on the market for 14 years with no serious interest from anyone.
“We currently have an interested party who would like to put boat and golf cart storage on the property, but it would, of course, have to be rezoned,” Ms. Floyd stated in her rezoning application.
She said in her application neighboring property owners “could benefit from a nearby storage facility for their boats and golf carts, rather than keep them in yards and driveways,” she wrote. “Additionally, the storage facility would decrease vehicle/boat trailer traffic onto Hwy. 24 from the Villas Road.”
