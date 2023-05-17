BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night awarded a $337,750 contract to Sunland Builders of Newport to construct left and right turning lanes and signage to access the 13-acre PruitHealth property at 2415 Highway 70 in Beaufort.
The board approved the contract as part of the consent agenda – a list of items that can be approved with one vote and no discussion – during its meeting in the administration building.
There was one other, much higher bid for the project, for $530,756 from Thomas Simpson Construction of Beaufort.
The state Department of Transportation provided the county the money for the project and reviewed and approved the award of the contract.
Also as part of the consent agenda, the board approved a contract to Waters Contracting of Bogue for $141,000 to replace concrete decking and fix drainage in the County Courthouse breezeway.
Finally, also as part of the consent agenda, the board approved:
- Renewal of the workers' compensation, property and liability insurance coverage through the N.C. Association of County Commissioners.
- Renewal of the employee health insurance plan
- Administrative changes to the employee pay and classification plan.
