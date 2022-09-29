MOREHEAD CITY — Four fire departments in Carteret County are collecting relief supplies for the victims of Hurricane Ian, and one Morehead City fire department has a special connection to EMS crews in Lee County, Fla., where the Category 4 storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon, decimating parts of the state.
Down East Fire Department Station 2 Chief Wayne Pittman said Thursday, “Being down here on the coast, we know what it’s like to be in the aftermath of a hurricane and not be able to get supplies. People have helped us out so much during past hurricanes. We just want to give back.”
Down East Fire Department Station 2 in Sea Level, along with the Morehead City Fire Department Station 2, Harkers Island and Otway fire departments will be drop-off locations for the victims in the path of Ian.
Donations will be accepted now until further notice. Items most needed include cleaning supplies and water.
“We will also be collecting monetary donations to help with fuel costs for the volunteers delivering the items collected,” the Down East Fire Department Facebook page states.
Those wanting more information can contact Chief Pittman at wpittman@downeastfd.com.
Morehead City Fire Department Station 2 has a special connection with Florida’s Lee County EMS Department, which sent teams to Morehead City in 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
“They became family to our organization and provided us Emergency Medical Services for a week after the storm,” the department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday. “They allowed our own staff to take time off to rehabilitate and survey the damage that most all encountered on our own personal property. Lee County EMS served our department and community at the highest level.”
Morehead City Fire Chief Courtney Wade said Thursday he plans to contact the Lee County EMS Department once the storm passes to find out what their needs are. They will then collect items specific for Lee County and arrange to transport them into the area.
“I want to reach out to them and see what their needs are,” he said. “Lee County EMS showed up for us right after the storm passed, and by them coming, they provided a much-needed break for our crews. It allowed our staff to go home and rehabilitate. We had been dealing with trees down, water rescues, several houses damaged and a working fire. Our people had worked 36 to 48 hours straight, and we had to give them a break.”
Chief Wade said crewmembers have maintained friendships with Lee County personnel, who stayed in Carteret County for about a week. While some Morehead City fire and EMS staff were able to contact Lee County crewmembers prior to the storm, they have been unable to reach anyone since.
“I’m sure they are overwhelmed right now,” he said. “They were in the heart of the storm.”
Lee County took the hardest hit from Ian, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Meyers, Fla. As of Thursday morning, the storm was downgraded to a tropical storm and had moved off the coast of Florida. It will soon make its way northwest toward Georgia and South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.
Carteret County is under a tropical storm watch and will feel the impacts of Ian Thursday night and through the weekend. Deep tropical moisture from Ian will collide with a frontal boundary that will result in strong northeast and east winds, heavy rainfall and coastal flooding across much of the southeast, including eastern N.C.
In anticipation of rough conditions, the Carteret County public school system announced Thursday it would operate on a remote instruction day Friday. All Friday night events were canceled or rescheduled.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.