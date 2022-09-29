Morehead City Fire Department crewmembers, back row, stand with members of the Lee County, Fla., EMS crew during Hurricane Florence, which devastated Carteret County in September 2018. Lee County, which sent crews to help Morehead City during Florence, took the brunt of Hurricane Ian, and Morehead City Station 2, along with three Down East fire departments, are serving as drop off locations for relief supplies for Hurricane Ian victims. (Contributed photo)