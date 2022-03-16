WRC confirms case of avian flu resulting in wild bird fatality in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY — N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission staff confirmed Wednesday a wild bird in Carteret County died of avian influenza.
The WRC issued release Wednesday announcing officials from multiple North Carolina natural resource agencies have confirmed the first documented wild bird mortalities in North Carolina due to highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI. The mortalities to date include a redhead duck from Carteret County, as well as a snow goose in Hyde County, a red-shouldered hawk in Wake County and a bald eagle Dare County.
WRC wildlife health biologist Sarah Van de Berg said Wednesday in an email to the News-Times the duck was found alive in mid-February on a shoreline in Morehead City.
“It was seen by a veterinarian who euthanized the bird after its neurological symptoms didn’t improve overnight,” Ms. Van de Berg said. “The finalized test results were relayed back to the commission on March 8.”
As of Wednesday, no additional HPAI wildlife mortalities have been documented in Carteret County, according to Ms. Van de Berg.
According to the WRC release, both the duck and goose and were observed with neurological signs consistent with HPAI prior to being euthanized. The hawk and eagle were found dead. While both labs detected presence of avian influenza virus, HPAI was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Lab in Ames, Iowa.
WRC biologists issued a press release in January stating that some waterfowl had tested positive for HPAI. Only recently did biologists receive confirmed reports of mortality from HPAI.
Avian influenza is classified as either low pathogenic or highly pathogenic depending on its ability to cause disease in domestic poultry. Wild bird mortalities can occur with HPAI, particularly in species of raptors that prey on waterfowl and in avian scavengers that feed on infected carcasses.
Wild waterfowl typically do not exhibit signs of disease, and there is a low risk of transmission of HPAI to humans. Ms. Van de Berg said in her email the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers HPAI “to be of low risk to public health.”
“To date, there have been no human cases of avian influenza in North America,” she said.
The WRC advises Carteret County residents and others who come across a mortality event involving five or more waterbirds or waterfowl, or a mortality event of any size for raptors or avian scavengers, including crows, ravens and gulls, to contact the WRC to report the siting.
“We’re particularly interested in morbidity events involving any number of those same bird species that are observed with clinical signs consistent with neurological impairment, like swimming in circles, head tilt and lack of coordination,” Ms. Van de Berg said.
The public is encouraged to report wild bird behavior as described by Ms. Van de Berg to the N.C. Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401. The helpline is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Reports may also be sent via email to HWI@ncwildlife.org. Ms. Van de Berg said reports like these allow the WRC to follow up on new mortalities or affected species.
“This disease can cause significant mortalities to domestic poultry,” she said. “We encourage anyone with domestic poultry to follow the N.C. Department of Agriculture’s strict biosecurity recommendations and to consult with their veterinarian on how to best protect their birds from avian influenza.”
The WRC also advices reporting sick or dying captive birds to local veterinarians or the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Science Veterinary Division. Carteret County residents and others may contact the division by phone at 919-707-3250.
Carteret County residents and others may also report sick or dying captive birds to the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System. The system’s phone number is 919-733-3986.
More information on HPAI is available at the USDA website aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/avian-influenza/2022-hpai.
