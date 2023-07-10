PINE KNOLL SHORES — One man caught in a prison of substance abuse has found a path to freedom, including a new job, thanks to a faith-based recovery program and a hand-up offered by the Town of Pine Knoll Shores.
Branson Comer, 36, like so many others, found himself caught in a vicious cycle of alcoholism and substance abuse that eventually landed him in jail in Craven County. While there, he heard about a jail diversion program offered through Hope Recovery Homes, a substance abuse recovery program offered by Hope Mission of Carteret County.
Hope Mission operates the jail diversion program in Carteret and Craven counties. It offers those incarcerated due to substance-abuse related crimes a chance to complete a recovery program at Hope Recovery Homes in exchange for having charges and jail time reduced.
In partnership with other agencies, Hope Mission also assists graduates of the program to find jobs, housing, further their education and other skills needed to become successful members of society. Comer graduated from the program in June and also landed a job with the public works department in Pine Knoll Shores.
Comer said he is grateful for what he referred to as a “second chance.”
“Hope Mission has saved my life,” Comer said July 5. “While I have been in this program I have seen nothing but positive things. I was on a downward spiral and I was going to end up dead. Thank God I made it to jail where I couldn’t drink and do drugs anymore. That’s where I heard about Hope Mission’s program.”
Hope Mission Director John Sotirkys said Pine Knoll Shores has become the fourth town in Carteret County to hire graduates of the Hope Recovery jail diversion program. He estimated just in the past year, from July 2022 through June 2023, about 140 people who were jailed in Carteret and Craven counties have graduated from the program and found jobs.
“I would say at least 90% of those who have gone through the program have found employment,” he said.
Sotirkys said it’s thanks to important partnerships with other agencies, towns and employers that the program is succeeding.
“One thing we have been trying to encourage the men and women coming through these programs with is that they can accomplish more than they realize and to not settle on what they are used to,” he said. “If they push themselves outside of their comfort zones, and are given a little support and encouragement, they can succeed.”
Sotirkys said Pine Knoll Shores Town Manager Brian Cramer knew about the program because he volunteers with Hope Mission’s Meals on Wheels, which delivers meals to the elderly and shut-ins.
“He initially reached out to us when they had a job opening and asked if anyone in our program would fit the job description,” Sotirkys said.
He added that when employers contact Hope Mission potential employees are screened to make sure they are the right fit. Plus, those in the Hope Recovery program receive important tools to assist them to successfully re-enter society when they graduate.
“Education and employment are the biggest tools used within the program,” he said. “We have seen successes through Hope Recovery Homes due to the structure and foundational recovery fundamentals provided while they are here before they step out to pursue a new field of employment.”
Some who graduate and start new jobs, like Comer, continue to live at one of the Hope Recovery Homes and receive support until they can find housing and have other needs met.
Comer started his new job June 26, and Pine Knoll Shores Assistant Town Manager Julie Anderson said they have been pleased with their new hire. She, too, has volunteered at Hope Mission and had nothing but praise for the faith-based nonprofit. She added that Hope Mission is offering an important option to employers who are struggling with finding employees.
“In recent years we have had a real hard time getting people to apply and show up for interviews,” she said. “We could not get people to show up for work. It’s not just us, there is a labor crisis here that has hit hard. We knew we needed to do something to fill this position, so we decided to reach out to Hope Mission.”
Pine Knoll Shores Public Works Director Sonny Cunningham said he has so far been extremely pleased with the decision to hire Comer.
“He is a really hard worker, Cunningham said. “It’s a win-win for everyone. We’re helping him and he’s helping us.”
While the position is currently scheduled to end at the end of the summer, Comer said he’s hopeful his diligence will pay off with year-round employment.
“I have a background in maintenance and this is a really good fit for me. I have been treated with nothing but respect since I’ve been here. It’s just a blessing to be here,” Comer said.
Other towns who have employed individuals through Hope Recovery’s jail diversion program are Newport, Morehead City and Beaufort.
Sotirkys said it’s only through important partnerships with other programs that Hope Mission is able to continue offering hope to individuals who struggle with substance abuse and offer potential employees to businesses and others needing help.
He pointed to the state’s Second Chance Program, which focuses on offering training and jobs to formerly incarcerated individuals. He also cited the Carteret County Reentry Council, which is made up of local leaders and others who offer assistance to formerly incarcerated individuals to help them become successful in society. Another important player is the NCWorks Career Center, which houses a reentry specialist and offers employment skills training to individuals.
For more information about the Hope Recovery jail diversion program, contact Hope Mission, 252-240-2359. For more information about the the reentry program at NCWorks, contact Liz Hubbard at 252-222-6110 or elizabethc4541@carteret.edu.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.