NEWPORT — The Carteret County Sheriffs Office is requesting homeowners who live in the area of Lake Road, where a man has been missing since Saturday in the Croatan National Forest, to check their property and outbuildings.
Carteret County deputies and search teams are continuing to search 15 square miles of the Croatan by ground and air in an effort to locate Joshua Clauson, 20, who was reported missing Saturday after he failed to return from a walk in the forest.
Mr. Clauson, of 1202 Lake Road, Lake Road Mobile Home Park, is described as a 20-year-old white male with red hair. He was last seen wearing a khaki tank top and blue jeans.
Property owners who need assistance are asked to call the non-emergency line at the Carteret Communications Center at 252-726-1911.
Carteret County Emergency Management, along with teams from Coastal Carolina, Brunswick and Chocowinity Search & Rescue, have been leading the ground efforts while the N.C. Highway Patrol Air Unit has been searching the land by helicopter.
Additional law enforcement and fire departments responded to the call for assistance, including N.C. Wildlife, U.S. Forest Service, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Pender and Pamlico County Search & Rescue and fire departments from Newport, Atlantic Beach and Emerald Isle, as well as Newport public works.
