City firefighters respond to 3rd fire involving portable heater

MOREHEAD CITY — For the third time in more than three weeks, Morehead City firefighters responded to a fire involving a portable heater Saturday night.
According to a release from Morehead City communications, the call came in at 11:47 p.m. Saturday, and when firefighters at Jones Road in Morehead City arrived, flames were visible from the street. The homeowner was able to escape and was waiting for the fire department to arrive, but the mobile home was destroyed.
Two other recent fires involving portable heaters occurred Nov. 19 and Dec. 3, and both caused severe damage.
Firefighters also responded to a call earlier Saturday on Maple Lane in Morehead City. Fire officials say that fire was caused by unattended cooking, and the family in the home is temporarily displaced.
The local American Red Cross is helping the victims in both fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.