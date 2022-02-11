Active cases jump to 190 going into weekend as positivity rate continues to fall

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department Friday reported an increase in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations compared to Wednesday, even as the percent positivity rate continues to drop.
Health officials reported 180 new cases Friday, with 190 active cases going into the weekend, up from 93 active cases reported Wednesday. To date, the county has had 13,854 documented COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, with a death toll of 112.
The census of patients with COVID-19 at Carteret Health Care rose by two since Wednesday to 20 hospitalizations. Of those, nine are reportedly fully vaccinated and 11 are not fully vaccinated.
The positivity rate fell slightly to 22.9% Friday, compared to a statewide rate of 15.4%.
Meanwhile, Carteret Community College reported three active cases of COVID-19 on campus for the week of Feb. 7, up from two the previous week. The last known date of exposure on campus was Feb. 4. There have been 94 positive COVID-19 cases on campus since the start of the pandemic.
Carteret County Schools reported 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools Feb. 4-10, a significant decline from 117 the previous week.
Of the cases reported, 14 were students and 13 were employees. There are 7,903 students enrolled in county public schools, with 1,070 employees.
Cases were reported at several schools across the county, with the highest number reported at Croatan High School, which reported five cases.
