Court proceedings continue in diminished capacity amid pandemic

BEAUFORT — Carteret County court officials are preparing for when jury trials may resume, which will be no sooner than Thursday, Oct. 1.
The Carteret County superior courts closed March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting state restrictions on indoor gatherings. Since then, some court services, as well as the Register of Deeds Office, have resumed. However, Carteret County Clerk of Superior Court Ken Raper said as of Thursday, jury trials remain suspended.
“We were anticipating resuming trials (Saturday) Aug. 1,” Mr. Raper said. “However, the (N.C.) Chief Justice just announced that jury trials will be delayed until Oct. 1.”
While waiting for jury trials to resume, court officials have been preparing to continue ensuring the risk of exposure is minimal for all those involved. Mr. Raper said Resident Superior Court Judge Josh Wiley has conducted regular meetings with court officials in Carteret County, as well as Craven and Pamlico counties, to come up with a plan for jury trials.
“Those plans include procedures for jury selection, safety measures for court officials, jury members and defendants to ensure the trial is conducted according to the general statues of North Carolina,” Mr. Raper said.
While jury trials remain suspended, the county courthouse has been conducting some in-person judicial hearings. These include incompetency, juvenile, guardianship and estate hearings.
“Some hearings have been conducted via WebEx,” Mr. Raper said, “if a witness or witnesses are unavailable to attend in-person or for health issues related to COVID-19.”
While awaiting the green light to resume jury trials, Mr. Raper said court officials are accepting filings and are setting court dates with preliminary or possible court dates.
“We’re currently conducting district court, civil and criminal proceedings with limited defendants and persons allowed in the courtroom,” Mr. Raper said. “As the cases are adjusted and disposed, defendants depart the courtroom and others are allowed in to have their cases heard.”
In addition to the courtroom measures, preventative measures are in place at the courthouse door. Mr. Raper said when the public enters the courthouse, they’re screened by bailiffs for weapons.
“In addition, the bailiffs provide directions and ask questions regarding COVID-19,” he said. “I have four courtrooms, and after marking seating with regards to social distancing, we’ll seat probably less than a fourth of the maximum seating set forth by the Fire Marshal.”
With all the measures and suspensions, Mr. Raper said it’s hard to estimate how many cases have been continued or postponed due to the pandemic.
“It would be safe to say thousands,” he said. “Like everything and everybody, we’re dealing with it. It’s been very unsettling and very frustrating for all involved; judges, (the) district attorney’s office, clerk’s office, sheriff’s office, police departments, county social services, defense attorneys, defendants, landlords, small business owners and the public that’s required to conduct business in the courthouse.”
Mr. Raper said the pandemic and its effects on the county has been “devastating.”
“The revenue lost is in the millions, or billions, especially coming on the heels of Hurricane Florence (in 2018), from which our county has yet to recover,” he said. “I’m afraid we’re looking at years for any possibility of recovery, and some may never recover, which is sad.”
In spite of these compounded difficulties, he said the courthouse staff is “doing well.”
“We’re being careful and safe. All employees have been provided PPE (personal protective equipment), hand sanitizer and face coverings,” he said. The county also installed plexiglass barriers at desks where staff interact with the public.
In order to limit exposure, Mr. Raper said for about six weeks he allowed the staff clerks to work in shifts.
“That kept the office operating and helped them deal with their family issues, children etc.,” he said. “With the state in forced lockdown, schools closed, some businesses not allowed to operate, it was the right thing to do. The limited operation did allow the staff the opportunity to catch up on data entry and micro-filming of documents.”
The full staff came back to the courthouse June 1. Mr. Raper said he brought back employees to preserve some of the staff’s emergency pandemic leave “just in case we need to revert back to split shifts in the future.”
“Carteret County government (officials) have been very supportive and responsive to the court system and it’s needs during the pandemic,” Mr. Raper said. “I’d like to thank everyone for their patience with the court system. It’s been frustrating for us, as well as the citizens and customers we serve.”
