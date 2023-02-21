BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners voted 7-0 Monday to rezone a 1.2-acre parcel at 757 Russell’s Creek Road from single-family residential to B1CZ (Business conditional zone).
The action came during the board’s monthly session in their meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square and online via the county’s Facebook page.
The planning commissioner had recommended approval, and although Planning Director Gene Foxworth said his office had received four written objections from nearby property owners and three responses with no objections, no one spoke during the required public hearing Monday night.
The county sent notices of the proposed rezoning to 32 area property owners.
The property is bordered to the north by single-family homes, to the south by vacant land and to the east and west by a mix of single-family homes and agriculture uses.
The parcel is owned by Boulia Enterprises and is occupied by storage buildings. The conditions attached to the rezoning limit the use of the parcel – part of a larger 16-acre tract – to boat storage, overnight RV and camper vehicle storage, storage units and agriculture.
Foxworth told the board the proposed rezoning complies with the county’s land-use plan, as it’s in a “limited transition” district and development is expected within the next five to 10 years.
The rezoning applicant agreed to the conditions specified in the rezoning.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.