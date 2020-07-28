NEWPORT — The Newport Consolidated School Alumni Association presented Brailey Blaine Baugus of Morehead City the NCSAA Scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year July 12.
Ms. Blaine will attend N.C. State University this fall with a major in natural resources and focus on marine science. She is the granddaughter of Donna Morris Small of Morehead City. Ms. Small was an elementary school teacher in Newport for 35 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.