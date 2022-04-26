EMERALD ISLE — The dune vegetation planting project that began early in April along parts of the oceanfront in Emerald Isle is complete.
It’s largely up to Mother Mature and beachgoers to determine the success.
Ryan Davenport, Carteret County Shore Protection office manager, made the announcement of the completion Monday during the monthly meeting of the Carteret County Beach Commission, which advises his office.
Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp said he is pleased.
In an email Monday, he said, “The town is pleased with the outcome and performance of the vendor, as they installed nearly 300,000 native plants.
“We wish to remind residents and visitors of Emerald Isle to stay off the dunes,” Mr. Zapp added. “Dunes are a critical part of the health and stability of the beaches.”
Town commissioners approved the project in October 2021 and awarded the contract to Aquatic Plants of Florida, the low bidder, at a cost not to exceed $250,000.
The money is coming from the county’s beach nourishment fund, which gets half of the money from the county’s 6-cent tax on rental accommodations.
The county shore protection office, which manages the fund, helped put the project together and coordinated the bid process for Emerald Isle.
In part, the new plants are needed because some vegetation put in place in beach nourishment projects the last three years was trampled on and killed.
The roots of the plants stabilize the dunes, which protect valuable oceanfront properties from damage by hurricanes and other storms.
The nourishment and planting projects in the past three years replaced millions of cubic yards of sand lost from Emerald Isle and the rest of Bogue Banks during and after Hurricane Florence in September 2018 at a cost of close to $60 million. Most of that money came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Aquatic plants grew sea oat shoots in a greenhouse over the winter.
The company has a seed bank of aquatic plants from all over the world, and a few years ago asked for and got permission from the county to harvest some seeds from the area.
