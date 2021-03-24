Murphy visits Camp Lejeune, tours facilities

CAMP LEJEUNE — Congressman Greg Murphy, who represents North Carolina’s 3rd congressional district, including Carteret County, visited Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Tuesday to learn about mission realignment of the U.S. Marine Corps.
According to a release from Camp Lejeune officials, Rep. Murphy met with Marine Corps Installations East-Camp Lejeune Commanding General Maj. Gen. Julian Alford, viewed the new Golf 36 Company Battle Course that opened in December and visited the Range Training Area Management facility.
“It is always a great honor to visit with Marines at Camp Lejeune who continue their mission to keep us free,” Rep. Murphy, R-N.C., said in a statement sent by his office Tuesday afternoon. “Today we had an excellent visit regarding mission realignment of the Marine Corps. It was very informative to learn how the Marines will face new 21st Century challenges. The presence of the Marine Corps is vital to eastern North Carolina.
“My office will always support our active-duty Marines and their families as well as their veterans who have served this great nation,” he concluded.
During his visit to the Golf 36 Range, Rep. Murphy received a brief and demonstration of the range capabilities and technology. Military officials said the new technology gives a company the opportunity to employ organic weapons and attachments with multiple support-by-fire positions, combined arms fire, rocket targets, grenade throwing exercises and the use of robotic targets for improved training.
“It was an honor to host Congressman Murphy at Camp Lejeune today and a great opportunity to showcase the cutting-edge innovations at one of our newest ranges,” said Col. Gary McCullar, assistant chief of staff for operations, MCIEAST-Camp Lejeune. “We hope he comes away from his visit knowing this installation is well postured to provide training capabilities that are resilient and adaptable enough to enable our Marines and Sailors to meet the global challenges of the 21st century.”
Rep. Murphy then toured the Range Training Area Management facility, which included a brief on range modernization projects and force design overview highlighting the facility impacts to Marine Corps installations in eastern North Carolina.
