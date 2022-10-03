MOREHEAD CITY - Seasonal influenza vaccines are now available to the general public at the Carteret County Health Department clinic located at 3820 Bridges St. #A, Morehead City.
The immunization clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The clinic will be closed for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
Before attending, residents are encouraged to download a flu vaccination consent form from the health department's website at https://carteretcountync.gov/1148/2022-2023-FLU.
Officials will also have a consent form on site for those without internet access.
The cost for the vaccination is $33 for those without insurance. The health department also accepts most major insurances.
There is no cost for children under the age of 18, and the health department encourages everyone above the age of six months old to get the vaccine.
Residents will be asked to provide a form of identification and insurance card if available before receiving a shot.
"While the flu virus can have serious implications, even for healthy people, flu complications are most common among very young children and people over 50, as well as people with chronic health conditions and pregnant women," read a press release.
According to Carteret County Director of Nursing Kim Davis, flu infections are most common in North Carolina from late fall to early spring with activity peaking in January or February.
“Flu vaccines can make illness milder and reduce the risk of more serious outcomes," Davis said. "It’s important to protect those in the community at high risk of complicated or severe flu infections such as children, pregnant women, seniors and those with medical conditions such as asthma, COPD and diabetes.”
Individuals may also contact their healthcare provider or pharmacist to receive a flu shot.
In an effort to limit the spread of the virus, the health department recommends avoiding close contact with sick people, staying home from work or school if sick, covering their mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing, washing hands with soap and water, avoid touching the face and disinfecting surfaces though to be contaminated.
To schedule an appointment, residents may call the health department at 252-728-8550 and select option 3 during normal business hours.
For the latest information on the flu vaccine, visit the health department's website at https://www.carteretcountync.gov/836/Health.
