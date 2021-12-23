Newport council looking into new water treatment plant, improvements needed for existing one

NEWPORT — The town council is looking into a major infrastructure project – building a new water treatment plant.
The Newport Town Council met for a strategic planning workshop Dec. 14 at the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. During the workshop, the council and town department heads discussed long-term goals and projects, specifically to address the town’s water infrastructure needs both current and in the near future. After discussion, the council seemed to agree that it needed to start pursuing a replacement water treatment plant.
Mayor Dennis Barber said with the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Interstate 42 extension project underway, the town needs to be ready for the anticipated boost in business and development opportunities the increased traffic will bring.
“I-42 is coming and we may be booming faster than we need,” the mayor said. “We better be ready with water and sewer (infrastructure). We’ve good with sewer on Highway 70; we need to make sure we have the water pressure.”
Newport public utilities deputy director Bernie Hall said at the Tuesday meeting that a 2015 water system model identified several areas where looping – that is, connecting water lines to prevent dead ends where stagnant water may collect and also ensure steady water flow – could be performed.
“It’s building redundancy into our system,” Mr. Hall said. Town manager Bryan Chadwick said American Recovery Program funds might be available for such projects.
However, the council was primarily focused last week on improvements to the existing treatment plant. Town staff have informed the council during facility tours that the treatment plant is aging and many systems are either reaching the limit of their lifespans or are outdated and need replacement.
Councilman Danny Fornes was particularly adamant Dec. 14 that improvements for a new water treatment plant are needed.
“We spent the funds for a (new) well and for a plan for the treatment plant,” Mr. Fornes said, “but it (the plan) sat on a shelf and nothing was done with it.”
While a new treatment plant cost could run into the millions – the council borrowed $8 million to pay for a new wastewater treatment plant, which went online in 2016 – Councilman Mark Eadie said he didn’t want to let a large upfront cost deter the council.
“I read a lot about municipalities that had to unincorporate because they didn’t manage their water and sewer well,” he said. “We have a few no-fail missions as a town government; one of them is providing water.”
Mayor Pro Tem David Heath also seemed to support investigating a water treatment plant replacement project.
“We want to make sure we’re spending our money as wisely as possible,” he said. “If replacement is the best option, so be it.”
The council also briefly discussed road and street repairs in Newport. Mr. Fornes said Newport has never had a road condition study performed, but due to N.C. Department of Transportation funding issues, funds for street projects may have to come from sources besides the state Powell Bill.
Mr. Eadie said that he’d rather “make difficult decisions now” on paying for water infrastructure improvements and road repair than “watch Newport struggle 10-12 years from now.”
“It could be unpopular,” Mr. Eadie said, “but I’d rather say we did what we could. Now’s the time, while we have the right people on staff and council.”
