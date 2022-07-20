MOREHEAD CITY — Rising Broad Creek Middle School eighth-grader Kiara Teran is interested in becoming a firefighter or entering the medical profession.
“I want to be a firefighter and a surgeon,” she said Tuesday after touring the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department. “I really want to help people.”
She’s among a group of students who are experiencing emergency services training this week as part of Camp 911. The camp is being held Monday through Thursday at Carteret Community College and at various emergency services agencies. The camp was open to children ages 10 to 13.
The annual summer camp is geared to students interested in careers such as firefighting, emergency medical services and law enforcement.
Kevin White, fire and rescue coordinator for CCC, said the camp has two main goals, exposing students to emergency services careers and teaching them valuable lifesaving skills.
“Nationally there is a shortage of firefighters and first-responders, so we’re hoping some of these students will enter a career in firefighting, paramedics or law enforcement,” he said.
Another plus of the camp is students become certified in CPR and learn how to recognize and handle other common medical emergencies, such as assisting choking victims.
Western Carteret Fire Marshal Scott Williamson, who helped lead a tour of his department Tuesday, said he was glad to see students learning about emergency services careers at an early age.
“There’s always a need for emergency services workers, whether it’s fire and EMS, police or military,” Mr. Williamson said. “We love getting young people involved. We’d love to see more young people get involved in our junior firefighters’ program. They can get hands-on experience with us in the field. When they graduate from high school at age 18, with just a few more courses, they can be a certified firefighter working in the field.”
Some of the students attending the camp were interested in becoming first-responders, and some, like Brody Gottholm, 13, of Maryland, had family members already working in the field.
“My mom, dad and sister are firefighters in Louden County, Va.,” he said. “I’m here visiting for the summer and wanted to take the camp just to see why my parents chose to be firefighters.”
Rising Newport Middle School seventh-grader Colton Disney also has relatives working as first-responders.
“I want to be a police officer,” he said. “My dad was one, my grandfather was one and my great-grandfather was one. They’re the ones out there saving people.”
By the end of the camp, students will have plenty to think about thanks to being exposed to a variety of career options.
On Monday, students learned CPR and first aid in the Wayne West Building.
On Tuesday morning, they learned how to operate a high-pressure fire hose and about ambulance and firefighting equipment at the Western Carteret Fire Department. They toured the Emerald Isle Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday, they spent the day at the Newport Fire Department. To close out the week on Thursday, students will learn about rescue diving and water safety at the Cape Carteret Aquatic and Wellness Center.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.