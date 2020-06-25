Carteret Health Care maintains COVID-19 safety measures

MOREHEAD CITY — As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in North Carolina, Carteret Health Care officials say the hospital is prepared with new technology and other measures to keep the hospital community safe from infection.
Hospitalizations in the state have been trending upward recently, but CHC officials reported as of Monday, there were no patients being treated for COVID-19-related symptoms at the Morehead City facility. The hospital has a dedicated unit for COVID-19 patients, including several intensive care beds and ventilators.
CHC President and CEO Harvey Case reported during a hospital board of directors’ meeting Monday that seven people have been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 symptoms since March. Three people, all over the age of 65, have died of the disease in Carteret County, with the most recent death reported in late April.
The hospital lifted some of its visitation restrictions earlier this month, and elective surgeries have also resumed.
“Considering the low number of cases we’ve had here, starting June 6 we decided to ease up on those (visitation restrictions) slightly,” Mr. Case said. “We are allowing one healthy visitor with a patient, so that’s been something good, I think, for the patients and families.”
With more people coming and going from the hospital, CHC has implemented safety measures to ensure only healthy visitors enter the building. Upon arrival, all visitors are temperature checked, screened for COVID-19 symptoms and are required to wear a facemask.
The hospital recently purchased several thermal cameras that can detect temperature to further screen for fevers, a common COVID-19 symptom. CHC purchased three cameras to be permanently installed at key entrances and three mobile cameras that can rove the hospital. Mr. Case said the cameras will be installed and functional in about a month.
The hospital is also looking into purchasing a robot equipped with ultra violet light technology that can assist with cleaning rooms. Mr. Case said he will likely have a firm proposal for the board of directors to consider next month.
“We already have a great infection prevention protocol, we do a really good job, but we’re trying to add another layer of infection prevention,” he said.
As for testing, Mr. Case reported the hospital has around 3,600 LabCorp test kits and 280 in-house test kits at its disposal. Thanks to new laboratory equipment received earlier this year, the CHC has the capability to perform rapid, in-house tests, when needed.
“We’re very thankful that we purchased the new technology because it has given us a lot greater flexibility,” Mr. Case said.
All patients undergoing operations at CHC must be tested for COVID-19 prior to surgery, and Mr. Case said one patient turned up positive over the weekend. Only three out of around 780 pre-operative tests have been returned positive.
“That’s a 0.4 percentage, so a very, very low number,” he said, “we’re very thankful for that.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
