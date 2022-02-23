Service arrangements announced for 2 teens killed in plane crash near Drum Inlet Feb. 13

MOREHEAD CITY — Service arrangements have been announced for two of the teenagers killed in a plane crash Feb. 13 off Core Banks that resulted in the deaths of eight individuals, including four East Carteret High School students.
A celebration of life for Michael Daily Shepherd, 15, of Atlantic, is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Nelson Koonce. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the service.
The service will also be livestreamed at the Atlantic Elementary School auditorium and will be available on Michael’s obituary page on the website for Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, which is handling arrangements.
A funeral service for Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, of Atlantic, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Adam Self, Rev. Koonce and Roxie Gardner. The family will receive friends after the service. Arrangements are also by Munden Funeral Home.
Michael and Jacob were killed along with six others in a plane crash Feb. 13. Two of the other victims were fellow sophomores at East Carteret High School. Four adults were also killed, including two from Down East and a father-son from Greenville.
A funeral for Noah Styron, one of the other teens, was held Sunday.
