Planning board to meet Monday
The Newport Planning Board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. The meeting is open to the public.
Beaufort work session Monday
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will meet for its monthly work session at 4 p.m. Monday.
The board will likely meet via Zoom. To join, visit the link on the town’s website.
Beaufort planners to meet
The Beaufort Planning Board is set to convene its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
The board will likely meet virtually, via Zoom. To join, visit the link on the town’s website.
Beaufort town hall to close
Beaufort town hall will be closed several business days in observance of the upcoming holidays.
The town hall will close Friday, Dec. 24 for Christmas and remain closed through Tuesday, Dec. 28. For New Year’s, town hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.