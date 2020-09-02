Morehead City Lidl closed Wednesday after employee tests positive for COVID-19

MOREHEAD CITY —The Lidl grocery store in Morehead City is closed Wednesday to allow for a deep cleaning of the store after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Lidl posted signs to the store entrance informing customers of the temporary closure Wednesday. Information on the posted sign states Lidl management learned Wednesday an employee who had last worked Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.
Based on Lidl’s COVID-19 safety protocol, the store is closed for a “thorough cleaning and sanitation out of an abundance of caution.”
The store said it will reopen Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.