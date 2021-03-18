Architects vie for Carteret County school bond projects

BEAUFORT — Three architectural firms gave their sales pitch Tuesday to the Carteret County Board of Education, sharing why they are qualified to design projects included in the $42 million school bond referendum voters approved in November.
Big ticket bond projects include construction of auxiliary gymnasiums that would also serve as emergency shelters at the county’s three high schools, a 16-classroom addition at Croatan High School, a six-classroom addition at West Carteret High School, a 14-classroom addition at Broad Creek Middle School, a gymnatorium at White Oak Elementary School and covered walkways at multiple schools.
Representatives from LS3P Architecture, Sfl+a Architects and Hite Associates presented their statements of qualifications to the board in response to advertised requests for qualifications. The special meeting was held in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
After listening to a one-hour presentation from each firm, the board adjourned into closed session to establish the material terms of an employment contract or proposed employment contract. No action was taken in open session.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said once the board agrees on a firm, they will vote in open session to begin contract negotiations.
“I was very impressed with all of them and am excited to move forward with the projects,” Dr. Jackson said. “I thank the voters of Carteret County for their support for these projects.”
He did not indicate when the board may come to a consensus on the selected firm.
Bond construction consultant Keith Maready, who the school system has contracted with to oversee the effort, said he has worked with all three firms on previous county school projects.
Representatives from all three firms listed their main priorities as safety of students, making schools moisture and humidity proof, staying within budget and completing projects on time.
Principal architect Thomas Hughes with Sfl+a Architects, based in Raleigh, said his firm is also listening to consultants regarding recommendations related to the coroanvirus pandemic.
He said the most cost-effective way to construct the free-standing gyms that would serve as emergency shelters was to use a prototype design at all three high schools. Although they were preliminary figures, he recommended the prototype auxiliary gyms be 11,770 square feet.
Based on a $276 construction cost per square foot, he estimated the price of each gym at about $3.55 million. The cost includes the extras that are necessary to facilitate an evacuation shelter, Mr. Hughes said.
“We understand that an evacuation shelter building design has become part of your culture,” he said, adding that his firm builds such facilities taking into account Federal Emergency Management Act building codes and American Red Cross recommendations.
“This really changes the game. It’s not just a regular building anymore,” he said.
His proposal has the auxiliary gyms, including traditional items such as a full size basketball court, volleyball court, storage areas, office space, lobby area and restrooms.
In order to accommodate an evacuation shelter, the building would also include toilet rooms with showers and changing areas, storage for emergency items, a serving area for distribution of prepared foods, a washer and dryer facility, community responder radio antenna, adjacent parking access points, special needs provisions, structural integrity to withstand emergency conditions, standalone mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and generator backup.
Other projects Sfl+a has completed in the county include an additions and renovations at Bogue Sound Elementary School, East Carteret High School, WOES, Newport Elementary School and an auditorium addition at CHS.
Architect Paul Boney, principal-in-charge with LS3P, with offices in Wilmington, Raleigh and Charlotte, said, “Safety is number one when we start adding onto a school.”
LS3P structural engineer Dean Arp agreed, saying, “We have to think the unthinkable when designing our buildings.”
He further said his firm focuses on resiliency in the design of their buildings.
Mr. Boney said the auxiliary gyms could be prototypes to save money. He cautioned the cost of materials, such as steel, has gone up.
“Steel prices have gone up 40 percent,” Mr. Boney said, adding that he still believes his firm can work within budget.
Projects his company has completed in the county include construction of CHS and additions at WCHS.
Architect Jimmy Hite with Hite Associates of Greenville said his company uses a Unitary Systems Approach that focuses on shape, building connectors, pitched roofs with overhangs, platform technology and energy efficiency through design.
He said pitched metal roofs with overhangs help with moisture issues.
“Remember, water is your enemy. You need to get it off the roofs and away from your buildings,” Mr. Hite said. “Pitched roofs, metal roofs, they provide solar shading and keep the walls dry.”
As for platform technology, Mr. Hite said platforms provide space for all utility systems and “are always accessible for maintenance.”
Platform technology also uses concrete for lateral wind load resistance, which can save on steel cost and is more rigid.
“Platforms create concrete boxes, providing safe refuge in weather emergencies,” he said.
He noted the technology allows building utility systems to be modified, added to or replaced with minimal cost or disruption.
As for projects completed in the county, his firm built a new classroom addition with an enclosed connector hall at WOES.
Board member John McLean asked each firm what problems they encountered while working on county schools and how they resolved them.
Mr. Boney said his firm encountered moisture and humidity issues at CHS, which his firm rectified.
Mr. Hughes said his company ran into problems getting agencies to issue permits in a timely fashion.
Mr. Hite said his company ran into demolition and stormwater issues while adding the addition at WOES. They also had to work with the town of Cape Carteret to add a sidewalk.
Board attorney Neil Whitford asked how the firms would work with the board to rectify problems, especially related to moisture and humidity, if they occur after projects are completed. All three said they hope to avoid such problems, but if they happen they would work with the board to resolve them in a timely fashion.
