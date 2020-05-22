Cape Carteret OKs permit for boarding, grooming business

CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners Monday night unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for the proposed Animal House pet grooming, boarding and daycare business on Golfin Dolphin Drive.
The action came during the panel’s monthly session, which was conducted via the GoToMeeting platform, and followed by a favorable recommendation from the town planning board.
In the quasi-judicial conditional-use process, those who speak must be sworn in and the commission must make specific findings of fact in order to approve or deny the request.
The board found the business would not, among other things, adversely affect adjacent properties or negatively impact public health, safety and welfare.
Animal House has operated a similar facility in Jacksonville for about 26 years, and the new facility will be on the same property as the new Island Pet Care and Veterinary Clinic, which is currently in a small space near the west end of the Carteret Crossing Shopping Center off Highway 24. Golfin Dolphin Drive is a private road partly behind the shopping center.
During the required hearing Monday night, one person – Animal House co-owner and co-permit-applicant Julie Henderson – spoke. She had already submitted answers to the town’s finding-of-fact questions and added during her sworn testimony that she believes the business “will be an asset to the community” and is needed.
She also said she believes her business will be a complement to Island Pet Veterinary Hospital, which has boomed since opening in 2017 and outgrown its space in the shopping center.
Commissioner Jim Nalitz said he had heard from one resident who believed the new business would be a “big box” facility that would take business away from similar businesses.
Mayor Will Baker said he had responded to the same person, noting the pet-grooming business the person mentioned was not in the town limits of Cape Carteret.
After the vote, Ms. Henderson said she looks forward to opening in Cape Carteret and is excited about the project. In the permit application, she stated work could start as early as June and be complete by April 2021.
