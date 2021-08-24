Another Carteret County resident dies of COVID -19, officials confirm Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — For the second day in a row, the Carteret County Health Department announced Tuesday a county resident has died from COVID-19.
The latest death makes 62 in Carteret County that can be directly attributed to COVID-19 and its associated complications. According to a release from the health department sent Tuesday afternoon, the resident was reportedly in their 70s and died at a hospital Monday.
“We are sad to report the death of another county resident,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in the release. “This is a sad and unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 is still a dangerous virus to many people in our communities.”
The county did not say whether the person who died was vaccinated against COVID-19.
The news of the latest death comes the same day as health officials confirmed 28 more cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the number of active cases 356 as of Tuesday afternoon. There have been 6,348 confirmed cases documented in Carteret County since March 2020, with 5,930 cases considered recovered.
Hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City are down by two since Monday, with 18 hospitalized as of about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, three patients are reportedly fully vaccinated and 15 are not fully vaccinated.
According to data shared by the health department Tuesday, the county’s COVID-19 test positivity rate stands at 12.7%, compared to a statewide rate of 14.7%. Vaccination rates are tracking closely to those of the state, with 48% of Carteret County’s population fully vaccinated, compared to 49% of all North Carolinians. Fifty-two percent of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, just under the state’s rate of 53%.
The health department hosts a weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic each Friday at the health department on Bridges Street. To sign up for an appointment, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
