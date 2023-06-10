OCEAN — In a heartwarming display of accomplishment and potential, Croatan High School (CHS) bid farewell to its exceptional graduates on a balmy June evening.

As the class of 2023 took their final steps toward their future Friday, so did the school’s beloved principal, Kay Zimarino.

Traditionally known as “Ms. Z,” Zimarino is retiring at the end of this school year after serving eight years as CHS principal.

As students celebrated “Ms. Z,” they also celebrated their accomplishments, including overcoming being the entering freshmen class that got sent home the second semester of 2020 to online learning due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Class of 2023 from Croatan High School Evan Acevado, Kinverlin Alvarez, Gracie Anklam, Robert Arbegast, Christopher Bacon, Halee Ba…

"This group is one of the first to get some of the most normal back after pandemics and hurricanes," Zimarino said. "They had it a bit in the beginning, but they are beginning to feel like school again. Everyone has their own sets of challenges, but no student needs the kind of challenge they had at the beginning. They pushed through and persevered."

When asked how she will fill her time after taking her leave from education, Zimarino said she is going to start by enjoying the summer.

"Then I'll get back to my roots with some art," she said, having taught as an art teacher earlier in her career.

The theme of perseverance continued with senior Tayla Statham's keynote address to her 213 classmates and family members who packed the gym for commencement exercises.

The Class of 2023 is the largest group to graduate from Croatan. As the gym was at full capacity, many also viewed a live stream of the ceremony from the school's nearby auditorium.

“Come raging hurricane or deadly pandemic, we have continued on,” said Statham. “Together, we rebuilt and proved that while the sands may shift, the resilient scaffolding of the community will not. We’ve pulled late nighters, we’ve flinched at the sound of a ringtone in class, we’ve been sent to ALC for being late. No matter where you go, no matter who you become, trust in the fact that here is where you began, and that these lessons are strong enough to lead you into the future of your choosing.”

In her opening remarks, Senior Class President Carolyn Le presented the senior gift, a driftwood table and scenic painting of the waterway.

“Our students bring so many amazing attributes into our school, why not bring the outside to them," Le said. "With the addition of this gift, we hope that students will view Croatan as their second home. And when times are stressful, it will serve as a reminder that the beach is just five minutes away.”

As for awards, the Cougar Choice Award went to Jarret Mitchell. The award is given to someone who is known for serving others and has grown academically and socially.

The Spirit of the Cougar Award, given to someone who has overcome exceptional obstacles to graduate, went to Russell Sullivan.

Zimarino recognized 60 students named N.C. Academic Scholars by maintaining at least a 3.5 grade point average. She also honored the numerous students who received Latin honors.

An additional 39 seniors were honored for the President’s Award for Educational Excellence. To get that award, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average for all four years of high school and earn at least 600 on the verbal and math sections of the Scholastic Assessment Test or 25 on the ACT in English or math.

Zimarino said the senior class earned more than $1.04 million in scholarship money.

Other special moments came when the Croatan vocal ensemble sang “Imagine,” and the Croatan High School choir sang “Rise Up Cougars,” the school’s alma mater.

After Zimarino presented the Class of 2023, members flipped the tassels on their caps and threw them in the air.

Juniors serving as marshals for the ceremony by having the highest grade point average were chief marshal Natalia Melbard, Olivia Caulder, Harry Georgladis, Carson Ketner, Joshua Lawrence, Devan Maready, Sofia Mendolia, Natalie Poe, Hazel Scott, Andrew Strickland and Raegan Turbeville.