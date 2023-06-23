The Navy and Marine Corps are looking to test drinking water wells for certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, within an area around Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue in Carteret County.
An open house is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, to present information about the drinking water sampling and address questions and concerns.
Taking place at Cape Carteret Aquatic and Wellness Center, 300 Taylor Notion Road, Cape Carteret, the open house is to feature displays with information relating to Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field, or MCALF, Bogue, and representatives to discuss the drinking water well sampling near the landing field.
The Navy and Marine Corps partnered with North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and Carteret County Health Department on the coming public meeting.
Property owners and tenants who drink water from a well on a property within the sampling area may call 877-622-6483 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. June 28 through July 2 and from July 6 to July 13.
Those with water provided through West Carteret Water Corp. — and not from a well — do not need to have their water sampled.
Email questions about the drinking water sampling to navy.bogue.water.omb@usmc.mil or call and leave a detailed message at 877-622-6483.
