Highway 24 reopens to traffic as law enforcement clears standoff situation

MOREHEAD CITY — Officials reopened a stretch of Highway 24 to traffic around 3 p.m. Friday after all five lanes were shut down for hours while law enforcement engaged in a standoff with a suspect near Paradise Lane.
The standoff reportedly ended when the suspect involved "turned his gun on himself," an official with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He is reportedly in serious condition and being transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The News-Times is working to confirm the details with law enforcement and others present on scene.
The CCSO closed the highway to traffic just before 12:30 p.m. after a caravan pursued an individual, identified as Richard Murphrey, 35, of Gloucester, for "numerous warrants."
The incident started earlier Friday after the CCSO reportedly received a tip about Mr. Murphrey's whereabouts and discovered his vehicle with weapons inside.
Several eastern Carteret County schools were put on precautionary lockdown and suspended outdoor activities, a measure that was lifted around 10:40 a.m. School and law enforcement officials have said there was no threat to students or staff.
Following the repeal of the lockdown, a caravan of law enforcement vehicles caught the attention of passersby traveling westward along Highway 70 and onto Highway 24, where officials staged roughly in the area of the Dollar General near Paradise Lane. The highway was closed down at that time and traffic rerouted down McCabe Road, a News-Times reporter on scene observed.
CCSO officials said in a release they were negotiating with Mr. Murphrey, who was reportedly refusing to leave his vehicle.
Just before 2:55 p.m., the News-Times witnessed two deputy cars leading an ambulance and fire vehicle away from the scene of the standoff. Shortly after, traffic began moving in both directions along Highway 24.
This is a developing report.
(Previous report)
MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has closed all five lanes of Highway 24 near Paradise Lane for a standoff with a suspect.
Just before 12:30 p.m., the CCSO said in a release deputies conducted a felony vehicle stop for wanted suspect Richard Murphrey in the area. He reportedly has refused to exit the vehicle.
“Negotiators are on-scene speaking with Murphrey,” the CSSO said.
According to a reporter near the scene, traffic is being redirected down McCabe Road. Traffic westbound along Highway 70 in the area is also reportedly congested.
The suspect is being sought on previous warrants, the CCSO has said.
Bus traffic at several schools in the area has been affected. Carteret County school system officials said buses stopped by the closure from Croatan High School, Bogue Sound Elementary School and Broad Creek Middle School were sent back to their campuses and parents were notified.
Friday morning, several eastern Carteret County schools were put on precautionary lockdown while law enforcement searched for Mr. Murphrey. There was no direct threats to the schools, officials confirmed.
This is a developing report.
