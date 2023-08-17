BROAD CREEK — Members of the Big Rock Foundation joined with the Bogue Sound Elementary School PTO, Carteret County Public Schools officials, students and community members Aug. 14 to cut the ribbon for a new inclusive playground.
The Big Rock Charities Committee awarded $78,000 toward the $153,000 project. Carteret County Public Schools allocated $50,000 and the Bogue Sound PTO raised $25,000.
“Our community's unwavering support has blossomed this space into a haven of joy and inspiration, a place where generations to come will experience the magic of childhood,” said Jenny Bell, former principal of the school who is now at Broad Creek Middle School. “This all-inclusive playground is a place where no matter what obstacles a child may face, whether physical or emotional, they will find a special place here connecting with others.”
The Big Rock Foundation also donated funds toward construction of an all-inclusive playground at Beaufort Elementary School, which opened earlier this summer.
“Playgrounds are the heart and soul of a community, where friendships are created, memories are made and imaginations run wild,” Bell said. “They are places of laughter, learning and exploration, fostering the growth of our children in countless ways. It is a space that nurtures physical activity, social interaction and creativity – values that we hold dear.”
