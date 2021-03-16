CEDAR POINT — The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency Board of Directors will hold a public hearing Wednesday on Chief Kevin Hunter’s proposed 2021-22 budget for the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the fire department off Sherwood Avenue.
The board is made up of representatives of Carteret County, Cedar Point, Cape Carteret, Bogue and Peletier and oversees the emergency department.
Chief Hunter’s proposed budget is $3.46 million, including operating funds and capital improvements. The total is a 31% increase over the current fiscal 2020-21 budget, but the majority of the increase is for boosted salaries for employees, one new staff position and capital outlay to pay most of the cost of a new $768,340 Spartan rescue/pumper firetruck.
In his presentation to the board last month, Chief Hunter said there won’t be a tax increase for the district. The tax rates for 2020-21 are 10 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation in Stella, which has a second WCFD fire and EMS station, 5 cents per $100 for EMS and 6 cents per $100 for fire districtwide.
If approved by the board after the public hearing, the budget will go to the Carteret County Fire and EMS Commission for review, then to county commissioners for approval as part of the overall 2021-22 county budget.
The proposed new vehicle will be paid for with $400,000 in WCFD and Carteret County reserve money, plus a loan for the remainder.
The other big new item in the budget is a proposal to hire a fire marshal/inspector, who will also be responsible for fire prevention efforts and departmental safety. The starting salary is $48,961.
In addition, Chief Hunter is proposing a 7% pay increase for all employees. Salaries, at $310,873, are by the far the largest part of the proposed operating budget.
Chief Hunter said all of the big-ticket items in the proposal are necessary because of rapid growth and development in the fire department’s district, which includes the aforementioned towns and unincorporated areas of western Carteret County.
Social distancing will be required at the meeting and hand sanitizer will be available.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.