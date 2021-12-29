COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise in Carteret County again as omicron spreads

CARTERET COUNTY — Falling in line with state and nationwide trends, Carteret County is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the omicron variant of the coronavirus causes another wave of infections.
The Carteret County Health Department reported 207 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 148 active cases reported a week prior. County offices were closed in observation of the Christmas holiday, so Wednesday’s COVID-19 update was the first one released since Dec. 22. Offices will be closed Friday, as well, for New Year’s.
Since last Wednesday, health officials have confirmed 170 new cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County, bringing the overall total to 9,261 since March 2020. To date, 8,956 cases have reportedly recovered from the disease and 98 residents have died.
COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care more than doubled from a week ago to sit at 11 as of Wednesday afternoon. Of those hospitalized, seven patients are not fully vaccinated and four patients are vaccinated.
The county’s percent positivity rate was 7.4%, up from 4.8% a week ago but lower than the state’s 17.3% positivity rate.
