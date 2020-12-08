Students create cards to brighten holidays for troops

CAPE CARTERET — White Oak Elementary School students put on their artistic thinking caps last week to create cards to send to troops who will be away from home for the holidays.
WOES guidance counselor Danielle Merrell said when she and fellow counselor Ashley Jones heard State Superintendent Mark Johnson put out a call for students and other North Carolinians to make cards for service members, they wanted their students to get involved.
“Over 30 percent of the students at our school are from military families, so we felt it was important,” Ms. Merrell said Friday as she sorted some of the many cards students had made. “It’s important that they understand they’re (service members) the ones that protect our freedoms by the sacrifices they make, like being away from home during the holidays.”
Kindergartner Brynn Platania, who has a father in the U.S. Coast Guard, said she wanted to make cards for the troops “because they protect us.”
Kindergartner Sam Britten agreed.
“They protect our place,” he said.
This is the second year the N.C. Department of Public Instruction has sponsored the holiday card drive. Last year more than 51,000 cards and letters were received from North Carolina residents, according to a DPI press release.
“This year we want to celebrate and honor all of the servicemen and servicewomen who will be spending the upcoming holidays away from home and their families. They protect and serve our country, but they will miss many of the things that make the holidays special,” Mr. Johnson said in the press release. “We are proud that North Carolina is one of the top states for our servicemen and servicewomen. These thoughtful and kind messages mean so much to our heroes especially during this very challenging year.”
Mr. Johnson is asking students, teachers and others to write holiday notes to those who will not be home this year.
“Everyone can participate. Whether you make this a family project or a card drive at school, church or with a civic organization, we are calling on North Carolinians to encourage children and adults to send greetings and well wishes,” Mr. Johnson said. “Let’s make sure our service members know that we are all thinking of them and that we appreciate their service to our country.”
Holiday cards can be sent in a box or envelope via USPS, FedEx or UPS to Letters to Troops, 4501 New Bern Ave., Suite 130 #116, Raleigh, NC 27610.
As for those sending items directly to service members through the regular postal service, the USPS recommends cards and packages be sent to military Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office addresses overseas by the following dates:
- Friday: First Class Mail and Priority Mail Service for all APO/FPO/DPO zip codes, with the exception of 093, which is Wednesday.
- Friday, Dec. 18: Priority Mail Express Military Service, with the exception of zip 093, which is not applicable.
Complete details on mailing and shipping services, including international and military, can be found at usps.com.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
