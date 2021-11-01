Emerald Isle candidates stress growth, stormwater management, vegetation protection as key issues

Eight Emerald Isle municipal election candidates participated in a virtual campaign forum via Zoom Oct. 13. Pictured are top row from left, moderator Sally White and mayoral candidate Doug Starcke; middle row, mayoral candidate Jason Holland and commission candidates Travis Speight and Candace Dooley; and bottom row, commission candidates Jamie Vogel, Jeff Ward and Mark Taylor. Commission candidate Josh Sawyer participated, but not use a camera. (Brad Rich screenshot)