MOREHEAD CITY — Older outdoor lovers in Carteret County and beyond have an opportunity to acquire a lifetime sportsman or unified sportsman license for a reduced price.
Officials from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced recent legislation now allows for North Carolina residents 50 to 69 years old to purchase a lifetime sportsman and lifetime unified sportsman license for $265 and $358, respectively. These new prices are half of what the same resident lifetime licenses cost prior to the change.
WRC Executive Director Cameron Ingram said the commission is “constantly identifying ways for North Carolinians to take advantage of our state’s wonderful fishing and hunting opportunities.”
“After careful review, we determined offering a segment our lifetime licenses at a more affordable rate was an option we could pursue,” Mr. Ingram said. “We are grateful to be able to offer the new rates and hope eligible resident anglers and hunters will support wildlife conservation by taking advantage of the new pricing.”
A lifetime sportsman license allows for statewide hunting and inland fishing. It includes privileges for hunting for big game, hunting on game lands, hunting for waterfowl, fishing in public mountain trout waters, fishing in trout waters on game lands and fishing in joint waters. It does not include the bear management e-stamp, nonresident bear license, federal duck stamp or fishing in coastal waters.
A lifetime unified sportsman license allows for the same as above, but also includes fishing in coastal waters.
Eligible individuals may purchase these licenses online at the website ncwildlife.org, at a local wildlife service agent or by calling 888-248-6834.
