MOREHEAD CITY – Fire crews are responding Monday afternoon to a fire at the N.C. State Port in Morehead City.
According to a post on the Morehead City Fire & EMS Department's Facebook page, the fire is in a warehouse where sunflower seeds are stored. It is a two-alarm fire, with crews from MCFD and Atlantic Beach responding.
This is a developing report.
