Authority to hold special closed session
The Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority will hold a special called meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the airport administrative building, 108 Airport Road in Beaufort.
The meeting will consist of a closed session for any or all of the following items: confidential information, legal matters, personnel or contract discussions.
PKS to meet Wednesday
The Pine Knoll Shore Board of Commissioners will be convening for a special meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom.
The board is meeting to hold a closed session to instruct staff or agents concerning the town’s position in negotiating the price or other material terms of an agreement for the acquisition of real property by purchase, exchange or lease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.