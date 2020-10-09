Cape Carteret planners recommend rezoning lots on Manatee Street

CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret Planning Board Tuesday night unanimously recommended town commissioners rezone two lots on Manatee Street, 106 and 108, to B20, from B10 and R13, respectively.
The B20 zone is intended for retail sales and shopping centers, while the B10 zone is intended for business and professional uses, such as offices. R13 is a residential zone with a minimum lot size of 13,500 square feet. Both of the business zones require a minimum lot size of 20,000 square feet.
The action came during the advisory board’s monthly meeting conducted on GoToMeeting.
The request to rezone 106 Manatee St. came from Elizabeth Holz of Manatee Investments. Planning board member Paxon Holz, her mother, recused herself from voting, with the permission of the board. Paxon Holz is the registered agent for the company, which is a limited partnership with a mailing address of 106 Manatee St.
The request to rezone 108 Manatee St. came from John McLean of McLean Holding, another limited partnership. Mr. McLean is listed as registered agent for the company, with an address at 400 Taylor Notion Road, also in Cape Carteret.
Town Manager Zach Steffey said both tracts met the requirements of the town’s land-use plan in order to be rezoned, and commissioners must hold a public hearing before voting on the requests.
The only questions about the two rezoning proposals came from new planning board member Susan Hall, who was concerned the B20 zone could allow commercial retail development, which is true. In response to questions Tuesday night, Paxon Holz said the reason for the process is Mr. McLean, her brother, wants to move his engineering office from Taylor Notion Road to 108 Manatee St., beside her office at 106 Manatee St. The two lots have been legally combined, according to documents submitted to the town by Paxon Holz.
Ms. Hall also asked if the town had a strategic plan.
Mr. McLean, Paxon Holz said Wednesday after the meeting, could have sought B10 zoning in order to place the office on the residential lot, but went with B20. She said Mr. McLean also owns the three residentially zoned lots immediately south of 108 Manatee St.
Planning Board Chairperson John Ritchie said during the meeting he saw nothing wrong with changing the residential lot at 108 Manatee St. to the business zone, as the town needs business and commercial development. The town has for several years has focused on encouraging business development to relieve the property tax burden on residential owners.
He added that the town does not have a “strategic plan” and “honestly doesn’t have the money to develop one.”
Mr. Ritchie also said the town needs to replace its somewhat confusing zoning ordinance with a unified development ordinance, a project officials have long discussed but not yet undertaken, largely because of the cost of contracting a consultant to guide the process.
