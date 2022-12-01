ATLANTIC BEACH - Gov. Roy Cooper has nearly doubled the reward for information leading to an arrest for the murder of an Apex man in Atlantic Beach.
Randy Miller, 65, was stabbed in the chest Aug. 29 at the 307c unit of a triplex on West Atlantic Boulevard. He later died from his wounds at Carteret Health Care.
The reward is now at $55,000 after Gov. Cooper's office announced they will add $25,000 to the $30,000 reward offered by the Atlantic Beach Police Department.
During their last update in October, police previously said they are looking for a four-door silver color Infinity vehicle used by the suspects. They were also waiting for forensic analysis results from physical evidence collected at the scene.
The suspects are described as three men of medium height and build. At the time of the attack, they were wearing dark or gray-colored clothes with face coverings.
Video from nearby cameras show the suspects were breaking into cars in the West Atlantic Boulevard neighborhood shortly before the stabbing.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Atlantic Beach Police Department at 252-726-2523.
