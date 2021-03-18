Morehead City Planning Board meets in person, recommends plat approvals

MOREHEAD CITY — Meeting in person for the first time in a year, the Morehead City Planning Board made recommendations Tuesday that could eventually lead to more residential development in the city.
Wearing facemasks and sitting 6 feet apart, planning board members convened in the council chambers of the municipal building Tuesday evening for their regular monthly session. The board had been meeting electronically on Zoom for about the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has decided to start up in-person meetings once again.
“It’s good to see everyone here again,” Chairperson Tom Outlaw said as he called the meeting to order.
The first item of business the board considered was a request for preliminary plat renewal for phase two of the Shores at Spooners Creek subdivision. As Morehead City planner Karyn Reid explained, the preliminary plat for nine proposed residential lots on Lands End Court was previously approved by the city in 2005, but the approval has expired.
Property owner Mary Lynn Osteen was present Tuesday, as was Ron Cullipher of the Cullipher Group, which submitted the application on her behalf.
“We decided it was time” to develop, Ms. Osteen said. “Preliminary plat approval has expired and so we’re here tonight just to restart that process for these lots and move forward. The infrastructure was installed back in the beginning phases and water, sewer is all there.”
The planning board voted unanimously to recommend approval of the preliminary plat, sending the request to the Morehead City Council for a final decision.
The planning board next considered a final plat approval request for the fifth and final phase of the Park Villas development at 175 Old Murdoch Road. The developer proposes 15 townhome lots as part of the final phase, for a total of 51 townhomes and 16 condominium units across all phases of the development.
Mr. Cullipher once again spoke on behalf of the applicant, developer Elkview Holdings.
“I’m thankful for the developers, it’s actually really started picking up here in about the past two years,” he said. “…They’re ready to move on to these last units and complete the project.”
Morehead City Planning Director Sandi Watkins pointed out the developer has provided a surety cost estimate in the amount of $40,000 for completion of required paving and landscaping improvements. She noted final plat approval is contingent on either the city receiving the surety costs or the developer completing the improvements.
Again, the board unanimously recommended approval of the final plat, contingent on the surety, and the city council will review the request and make a final determination at an upcoming meeting.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.