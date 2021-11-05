Carteret confirms 15 new COVID cases heading into weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department Friday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, with active cases falling from the previous day and hospitalizations staying the same.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City has been holding at seven COVID-related hospitalizations since Tuesday, though the proportion of vaccinated versus not vaccinated has fluctuated. As of Friday afternoon, six of the patients hospitalized are reportedly not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while one is fully vaccinated.
With 15 new cases confirmed Friday, Carteret County’s total number of cases since March 2020 stands at 8,552. Of those, 111 are considered active heading into the weekend, down by two since Thursday, while recoveries ticked up to 8,349.
Health officials reported one death this week, a 40-year-old whose death was confirmed Thursday.
Carteret County Schools reported 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools Oct. 29-Nov. 4, up from 16 the previous week. Of the cases, 17 were students and two were employees. There are currently 8,028 students enrolled in public schools, with 1,070 employees.
Cases were reported at numerous facilties including Beaufort Middle, Broad Creek Middle, Bogue Sound Elementary, Croatan High, Morehead City Middle, Morehead City Primary, Newport Elementary, West Carteret High and White Oak Elementary schools.
West Carteret High School reported the highest number of cases at four.
Carteret Community College in Morehead City reported no cases of COVID-19 on its campus for the second consecutive week.
