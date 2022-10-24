MOREHEAD CITY — Project Christmas Cheer will begin taking applications for assistance Monday, Nov. 7 at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City.
Project Christmas Cheer is a not-for-profit organization that provides Christmas assistance to needy county children, ages birth to 18, and adults 65 years of age and older. Eligibility for assistance is based on Carteret County Department of Social Services guidelines.
Applications will be taken 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Spanish translators will be available on Mondays during the application period.
The application period will end Friday, Dec. 9. Applications will not be taken on Friday, Nov. 25.
Through the program, children receive gifts by people adopting their names from Angel Trees, which will be set up at two county locations. Those locations will be the Sports Center in Morehead City and One Harbor Church in Morehead City.
New this year is the Sports Center also hosting a senior citizens’ adoption tree.
“PCC had grown to providing gifts to children and gift certificates to senior citizens,” PCC co-coordinator Jeanne Ellegate said. “This year PCC’s outreach is growing again as the Sports Center of Morehead City has offered to have an angel tree for senior citizens as well as their angel tree for children. Qualifying seniors who apply at PCC will be placed on a tree for adoption.”
County seniors 65 and older can apply at PCC. All qualifying seniors will also receive a gift card from PCC.
Angels will be available at the Sports Center, 701 N. 35th St., beginning Monday, Nov. 14 until all angels are adopted. Hours will be 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
An Angel Tree for children only will be available at One Harbor Church, 1605 Fisher St., on Sundays beginning Sunday, Nov. 27, continuing through Sunday, Dec. 18. Hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Sunday.
Ellegate encouraged those needing assistance to apply and also encouraged residents to adopt angels.
“None of this would be possible if not for the wonderful and generous people, businesses and churches who support this mission through monetary donations and/or adoptions,” she said. “For that, all of us here at PCC are extremely grateful.”
Last year, PCC provided Christmas gifts for 557 children, with gift cards provided to 129 seniors and 381 adults, ages 19-64. This year, however, PCC will not provide gift cards for adults, 19-64.
Those applying for PCC assistance will need to bring the following:
A driver’s license or photo ID.
If available, Social Security cards for everyone in the house.
A contact telephone number.
Proof of income for all family members working outside the home (pay stub, bank statement or letter from employer).
Proof of rent (copy of lease or other proof of payment).
If receiving food stamps, provide copy of DSS 8551 form and food stamp amount.
School name and grade of each child in the household.
Clothing sizes for children and their Christmas needs.
As the applications are processed and approved, the names and “wish lists” are distributed to the Angel Trees located at participating churches.
Individuals, organizations and businesses wishing to support Project Christmas Cheer by donations or by adopting children or seniors can contact PCC at 252-247-7275, pcccoordinator2020@gmail.com, or Project Christmas Cheer, P.O. Box 1914, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Information is available on the Project Christmas Cheer website at projectchristmascheer.com.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.