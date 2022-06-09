MOREHEAD CITY – State maintenance crews need to temporarily close two of the five lanes on a portion of Arendell Street (U.S. 70) in Morehead City to repair a damaged drainage pipe.
The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close the two eastbound lanes and shift that traffic into the middle lane, while maintaining the two westbound lanes as normal.
The agency will begin the closure around 8 a.m. Monday, with the goal of completing the repairs and reopening the lanes by that same afternoon.
Some of the ground has settled, causing damage to the concrete-reinforced pipe under the road near Hickory Drive. The crews will dig up that portion of the road, add more subgrade to fill the void, repair the pipe and reopen the road.
Drivers should slow down and be alert for workers and equipment in this vicinity on Monday.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
