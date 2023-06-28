ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Town Council, during its monthly meeting in the town hall off Highway 58, voted unanimously Monday night to ban overnight parking at the municipal park at 915 Highway 58.
The board acted because of nearby residents’ concerns and the fact that parking is also prohibited at other parks, such as the abutment of the old drawbridge between Atlantic Beach and Morehead City and the New Bern Street Beach Access.
The resolution the board adopted states that the prohibition was necessary “to protect the public safety of its citizens and others, and also to protect the quiet enjoyment of real property owners adjacent to such facilities.”
The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and features a mini-golf course, splash pad, large skatepark, half-court basketball, picnic shelter, concession stand and public restrooms. Use of the park is free, although the mini-golf and concession stand items are not.
Also during the meeting, the council agreed that a beach wheelchair trailer donated to the town by the Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament will be placed in a vacant lot between the Crab’s Claw Restaurant and the Circle Development District public parking lot.
The town will need a state Coastal Area Management Act permit to be processed as an exception with no fees, adding gravel to level the ground. There is an electrical panel box on the site, and the trailer must maintain a three-foot distance from the panel box.
Finally, the council made appointments and reappointments to the planning board and board of adjustment.
Neil Chamblee, Phil Jones and Llewellyn Ramsey were reappointed for three-year planning board terms expiring on June 30, 2026.
For the board of adjustment, Vice Chair Harrison Smith was reappointed for a term to expire June 30, 2026. Tony Engrassia was appointed to fill Eddie Briley’s seat for a term to expire June 30, 2026. Bonnie Pitts was appointed to fill Vada Palma’s seat for a term to expire June 30, 2026.
Michael Mortali was removed from the board for lack of attendance since June 2022, and Steven Rea, Shannon Vance and Norma Livengood were appointed to alternate seats.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.