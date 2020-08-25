RALEIGH — A former Pine Knoll Shores resident and world record setter is gone. Dr. Marvin Creamer died Aug. 12 in Raleigh. He was 104 years old.
Lynn Borstelmann, Dr. Creamer’s daughter, said in an email to the News-Times, “Marvin lived in Carteret County from 1987-2018 and owned a home in Pine Knoll Shores until this year.”
Dr. Creamer was a member of the faculty at Rowan University in Glassboro, N.J. According to the university’s website, he was one of the founding members of its Department of Geography.
“Dr. Marvin Creamer, founder and ‘patron saint’ of the Geography Department at Glassboro State College, is a standout even among the talented faculty who have graced our halls over the years,” the university said. “He’s known and celebrated all over the work by realizing a dream he first had when he was 17: sailing around the world without any navigation equipment. No compass, no sextant, not even a watch. All he had to guide him were the stars, wind and water currents and his incredible knowledge of the earth and how it worked.”
According to the university, Dr. Creamer began planning his circumnavigation of the globe after retiring from Glassboro State in 1977. He planned his trip with a specially commissioned ship, the 36-foot Globe Star.
“He’d already made several trans-Atlantic crossings without instruments,” the university said, “and had thoroughly prepared for the rest of his trip.”
Dr. Creamer embarked on his voyage around the world from Cape May, N.J., Dec. 21, 1982. After several layovers for rest and refitting, he returned to Cape May May 18, 1984.
“His epic trip has been written about by many,” the university said, “most recently a major German sailing publication. As far as anyone knows, he’s the only person who’s ever done this.”
According to Dr. Creamer’s obituary, as it appeared in the News & Observer Aug. 16, Dr. Creamer was born in 1916 on his parents’ farm in Pittsgrove, N.J. He was married to Blanche Layton Creamer in 1946, and is survived by his sister, Evelyn Daniels; children, Andra James and her husband David, Ms. Borstelmann and her husband Tim and Kurt Creamer and his wife Melissa; grandchildren and stepgrandchidren, Peggy James, Star Nixon and her husband Matt, Evan Schreier, Vaughn Creamer, John Borstelmann, Kathryn Jeffery, Maggie Creamer and Daniel Borstelmann; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Nixon and Logan Nixon.
He’s also survived by his wife of 10 years, Elaine Creamer.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.