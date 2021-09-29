Looking for fall fun? Several Carteret County locations to offer celebrations of autumn

NEWPORT — With the arrival of autumn, it’s time for the traditional pumpkins, hayrides and fun for families.
A number of businesses and organizations are offering special events in Carteret County, including Garner Farms in Newport.
The farm will once again offer its Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, with the season kicking off Saturday. The last day it will offered is Saturday, Oct. 30.
Last year the farm limited activities due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Sherri Garner, co-owner of Garner Farms, said she was glad to be offering more activities this year.
“We just want to get back to normal, or as normal as we can,” she said.
Ms. Garner said safety precautions will be in place at the farm.
“We’ll have hand sanitizer and hand sanitizing stations available at all activities,” she said, adding that since all activities are outside, face coverings will be optional.
The Market at Cedar Point will offer a fall festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. There will be a petting zoo, a farmers’ market, arts and crafts vendors and food trucks.
In addition, the market has opened its nonprofit Hannah’s Hope Pumpkin Patch, with proceeds from the sale of pumpkins providing assistance to families in the community for their children to participate in extracurricular activities.
According to The Market’s Facebook page, “We are hoping to change the lives of today’s children by giving them a chance for their future. In today’s world, a lot of children cannot participate in extra curricular activities due to the financial position of their family’s circumstances.”
Funds raised go to things like as fees for soccer, football, basketball, horseback riding lessons, ballet classes, music lessons and more, according to the Facebook page.
The pumpkin patch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
As for the Garner Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, the farm will offer two options this year, according to Ms. Garner.
The first option is a fall festival 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with the last admission at 4:30 p.m. The festival includes games, a corn maze and hayrides to the U-Pick Pumpkin Patch.
The cost for the festival is $12 per person for ages 4 years and up. Children age 3 and under can attend for free. The ticket includes admission to all of the activities, plus a $3 pumpkin voucher. If someone wants to purchase a larger, higher priced pumpkin, a $3 credit will be applied toward the cost. The check-in location for the festival is at 5878 Highway 70.
The second option is the U-Pick Pumpkin Patch Hayride. It will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The cost is $5 per person, which includes a $3 pumpkin voucher. The check in for the pumpkin patch hayride is at Garner Farms on Highway 70.
Tickets for either event can be purchased ahead of time by going to garnerscornmaze.mazeplay.com. Walk-ins are welcome, too.
The farm is also offering field trips and large group options. To schedule those, call 252-241-1184 or email GarnersCornMaze@gmail.com.
Some other events scheduled for the fall season include:
- First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will open its pumpkin patch Thursday, Oct. 7. The patch will be open from noon to 6 p.m. each day through Sunday, Oct. 31. Proceeds from the sale of pumpkins benefit church youth programs.
- Cape Carteret will offer a fall festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Cape Carteret Community Park at 104 Dolphin Street.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.