EMERALD ISLE — The bike and pedestrian path in Emerald Isle, which runs through town along Highway 58 and along Coast Guard Road, is now dedicated to longtime Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Department Director Alesia Sanderson.
The announcement came during the town commission meeting Tuesday, as the board, staff and town honored Sanderson for her retirement this month after 32 years of service.
Sanderson also received a proclamation and a gift card from the town, as well as the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, North Carolina’s highest civilian honor, from Gov. Roy Cooper. Mayor Pro Tem Floyd Messer presented that honor.
The proclamation, presented by Mayor Jason Holland, noted Ms. Sanderson’s “lasting contributions on generations to come,” praised her for her dedication and called her service a “true gift to the town.”
Erin Starcke, a resident and member of the town’s bike and pedestrian path committee, announced the dedication of the path and noted there would be three signs along it noting the honoring of Sanderson.
Town Manager Matt Zapp also praised Sanderson and thanked her for service.
“It’s going to be impossible to replace her,” he said as he presented her a plaque and a gift card.
Officials also announced that Friday, April 15 will be “Alesia Sanderson Day” in Emerald Isle.
An emotional Sanderson, moved to tears, said working for the town has been an honor.
“I have worked with the best staffs in the world,” she said, “and I’m very grateful.”
In an email earlier this year, Mr. Zapp noted, “If we look back 30 years, you’ll see the fingerprints of Alesia’s leadership and effectiveness evidenced across the Emerald Isle: The St. Patrick’s Festival, Beach Music Festival, the Bike and Pedestrian Path, Emerald Isle Woods, a myriad of playgrounds, the Community Center and most recently the acquisition of McLean-Spell Park,” which is a 30-acre wooded natural area behind the recreation center and the police department along Archer’s Creek.
The town is actively searching for someone to fill the vacant position.
