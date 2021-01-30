Carteret County Animal Control reports increase in rabies cases in 2020

MOREHEAD CITY — There was a significant increase in confirmed rabies cases in Carteret County in 2020, with 14 incidents, according to an animal control report posted on the County Health Department’s Facebook page.
That compares to two confirmed cases in 2019.
“Rabies has been present in our area for decades and the reason for the spike in positive cases is likely due to increased public awareness,” Animal Control Supervisor Lauren Anderson said. “We ask that people continue to contact us immediately if they notice any animal displaying signs or symptoms consistent with rabies and we also want to remind people of how important it is to make sure that they keep their pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccine.”
The rabies case count is among many statistics included in a software reporting system used by animal control.
Ms. Anderson said the department began utilizing the system in December 2019 to input data in various categories, from rabies cases to the issuance of spay/neuter vouchers.
“The system enables the Animal Control program to more easily access end-of-year data and compare this data from year-to-year,” she said, adding there won’t be comparisons of data in all categories until the end of 2021.
The report shows there were 342 rabies vaccines administered by animal control in 2020, with many of those done during a drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic.
“I’m pleased that Animal Control was able to provide the county a drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic in 2020 despite the pandemic,” she said. “We do plan to hold a rabies vaccine clinic in 2021, and when that is scheduled we will publicize that information.”
Ms. Anderson said one of the biggest successes of last year was receiving a $5,000 grant from the Brandt Animal Foundation to assist with spaying and neutering pets in the community.
“Having additional funds to provide these services will aid in helping control the pet population in our county,” she said.
The health department recently received the grant and is in the process of finalizing the details for releasing the funds.
“Once complete, Animal Control will notify the public how to access these funds,” she said.
In 2020, the division issued 77 spay/neuter vouchers through previous grant funds.
As for other data included in the report, there were six confirmed cases of distemper in wildlife and five dangerous dog declarations.
Animal control responded to a total of 1,774 calls, with 825 of those calls related to stray animals. There were 253 bite investigations and 240 cat trap requests. There were also 198 calls for animal welfare or neglect.
In addition, there were 28 abandonment calls, 95 injured wildlife, 17 livestock at large calls and 72 potentially rabid animals.
The majority of calls received by animal control were in the Newport zip code; officers responded to 707 calls in that area. They responded to 260 calls in the Morehead City zip code and 230 calls in the Beaufort zip code. Other calls were spread throughout the county.
The division impounded 850 animals in 2020. That figure includes 474 cats, 254 dogs, 112 various types of wildlife, seven chickens, two pigs and one bird.
The full report is available on the health department’s Facebook page.
