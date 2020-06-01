PINE KNOLL SHORES — The Pine Knoll Shores board of commissioners’ mayoral search committee will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the town hall boardroom to discuss how to move forward with the mayoral search process.
The search follows the May 14 unexpected death of Mayor Ken Jones.
There can be no more than 10 people in the boardroom for the meeting, and attendance will be first come, first serve. The public may also join the meeting via webinar by registering online at the website attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8108923950849548045.
