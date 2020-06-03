NEWPORT — Town staff will present a full draft of the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget to the council at its next budget meeting Thursday.
The council has met for budget discussions May 12, 26 and 28, all of which have been made available to the public online via Zoom. The council has discussed a variety of potential budget items, including a school resource officer, additional fire department personnel and an increase in the water/sewer rates.
At the end of the May 28 budget meeting, Town Manager Bryan Chadwick arranged to meet with the councilmen individually and in pairs to discuss their questions and concerns regarding the budget.
During the May 26 meeting, Mr. Chadwick said the biggest line item in the police department’s budget is hiring an SRO. The officer would be assigned to Newport-based schools to provide a police presence.
“If it’s recommended, the budgeted amount would be approximately $8,000,” Mr. Chadwick said in an email Monday. “The rest would be grant funded.”
Councilmen seemed divided on whether Newport had a responsibility to provide funds for an SRO beyond previous contributions. Councilman Mark Eadie said he believes Carteret County Board of Education officials have an obligation to all students.
“However, I’m not opposed to Newport going above and beyond for all the citizens, whether incorporated or unincorporated,” he said.
Councilman David Heath, however, said he’s opposed to providing additional town funds for an SRO.
“The town shouldn’t have to take on this responsibility,” he said. “I will not vote for a budget that includes more than the $8,200 we provided previously … I think an SRO’s important, but I think it’s the responsibility of the county, the board of education and the state to provide it.”
The police department isn’t the only one proposing additional staff. Mr. Chadwick said the fire department is asking for an increase in salaries to allow for hiring at least three additional full-time firefighters. Each firefighter’s salary is budgeted at $46,704.
Fire Chief Ben Whitley was present for the meeting May 26.
“In the past several months, we’re struggling to keep part-time firefighters and part-time medics,” he said. “We’ve got to make a move to hire some personnel.”
Town staff also proposes a rate increase for the town’s water and sewer utilities. Mr. Chadwick said during the May 28 budget meeting the last rate increase was in 2015, but for the coming fiscal year, staff proposes a rate increase of 7%.
“There are a number of projects needed to be completed in the future,” Mr. Chadwick said in an email Monday, “and fund balances need to be adequate enough to meet those needs.”
Mr. Eadie said May 28 he thinks anticipating an annual increase in water and sewer rates is appropriate.
“The cost of living goes up almost all the time,” he said. “The revenue can only increase when we increase the rates. We have to be prepared for that.”
While town staff as of Monday hadn’t proposed a property tax rate increase, it’s a possibility.
Assistant Town Manager and Finance Officer Teresa Fulk said May 28 many other towns in the county are increasing their property tax rates, which affects the distribution of state sales and use tax revenue. She also said if the council doesn’t raise the tax rate, it will require a $335,870 general fund appropriation to balance the budget. However, this amount hasn’t been confirmed. Mr. Chadwick said in his email Monday they’ll know the exactly recommended appropriation, if any, once the final recommended budget is presented.
For comparison, the general fund had $151,000 appropriated during the current fiscal year.
Some changes proposed by staff will help save costs. Mr. Chadwick said in his email Monday he is proposing to change the town employees’ health insurance provider from MedCost, provided through the N.C. League of Municipalities, to Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C.
“If we change carriers, we’ll be saving around $100,000 from what our premiums would have been to what they will be,” he said.
Mr. Chadwick said the proposed change of insurance provider not only saves money on premiums, but also meets state statutes. He said state law prohibits municipalities from having health insurance that provides more coverage for abortions than the state health plan provides.
“With this law, we were unable to acquire the insurance we were first quoted because it allowed for abortions,” Mr. Chadwick said. “Our group size wouldn’t allow us to remove that portion of the health coverage. This instituted the need to change to another plan.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
