MOREHEAD CITY — High school seniors can apply for scholarships totaling $4,000 each from Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative and its foundation.
The scholarships will be awarded to five deserving students heading to college in the fall of 2022. One student each from East Carteret, West Carteret, Croatan and Havelock high schools will be selected, with the fifth recipient being the next highest scoring applicant among all the applications. That winner may be from other schools, such as Jones Senior High School, Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School, Gramercy Christian School and homeschools.
The deadline for applications is Tuesday, March 1.
The scholarship program is open to students whose primary residence is on the co-op’s lines. To qualify, the student must be a high school senior in the current graduating class and must be accepted at a two-year community/technical college or four-year college or university. The student cannot be a close relative of a CCEC employee or director, including a spouse, child, grandchild, great-grandchild, brother, sister, aunt, uncle, niece or nephew, by blood, by adoption or in-law of the employee or director.
The judges will weigh the following in determining the scholarship winners: need, 50%; academic achievement, 25%; and extracurricular activities, 25%.
The application is available online at ccemc.com/Scholarships. Applications also are available from the counselors’ offices at each school and at CCEC offices at 1300 Highway 24 in Newport and 450 McCotter Blvd. in Havelock.
